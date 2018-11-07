Not wanting to scupper his future with childhood sweetheart Leanne having just managed to persuade her to try again after apologising for running out on her, Nick desperately - and suspiciously - tried to keep Elsa away once she turned up unannounced on the cobbles hoping she wouldn't blow the true nature of their relationship.

What happens when Leanne meets Elsa?

On Friday 16 November, Nick wades in as the protective step parent and encourages Lee's son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) to stay on at school and do his A levels following his shock announcement he wants to join the Navy. Leanne is grateful for her other half's help in persuading Si to finish his education and pops to the corner shop to buy a bottle of wine to celebrate - but as she updates Tracy Barlow on the news about her nephew, she is unaware Elsa is lurking in the shop, her ears pricking up when Nick's name is mentioned…

Back at the flat, Leanne and Nick fall into bed together and Mr Tilsley thinks he's got his happy ending with his former wife - only for the buzzer to ring and and a surprise visitor to appear…

Nick is then forced to drop a bombshell on Leanne which leaves her reeling. Admitting he hasn't been 100% honest with her about what he really got up to while he was in Nottingham, will he finally tell her who Elsa really is and why he didn't want them to meet? And how will Lee feel if she learns Elsa's been hanging around for a while and former love rival Carla has already met her? Is Elsa here to stay - and what does she want from Nick?

