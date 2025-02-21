Why isn't Coronation Street on tonight?
There won't be a Friday trip to the cobbles this week.
There is a scheduling shake-up for Coronation Street tonight (Friday 21st February), with many fans having to wait to see the outcome of various storylines until next week.
The soaps are no strangers to being bumped in the schedules, whether it be ITV or BBC, and it is largely down to sporting coverage that cannot be moved or a televised awards show that takes precedence.
And tonight, that has happened to Corrie, with its usual Friday night slot being bumped for the transmission of another event. So, why isn't Coronation Street on tonight and what is replacing it?
Why isn't Coronation Street on tonight?
Coronation Street is off air tonight (21st February) due to ITV's coverage of the UEFA Women's Nation League.
The football match, which sees England take on Portugal, will air from 7:30pm on ITV, with kick-off taking place 15 minutes after.
Seema Jaswal presents all the action from both teams' opening Group A3 match, which is being held and broadcast from Estadio Municipal de Portimao.
However, Corrie fans haven't missed out completely, with an extra episode having aired on Tuesday to make up for tonight's missing instalment.
Read more:
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley reveals baby daddy and Julie Carp hides a secret
- Is Coronation Street's Rob Donovan dead in ITVX hostage showdown?
- Coronation Street teases Rob's escape bid as danger looms for Carla and Lisa
- 8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025 – from Jenny Connor to Todd Grimshaw
- Coronation Street and Emmerdale cuts criticised by industry bodies: "Real cause for concern"
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.