And tonight, that has happened to Corrie, with its usual Friday night slot being bumped for the transmission of another event. So, why isn't Coronation Street on tonight and what is replacing it?

Why isn't Coronation Street on tonight?

Daisy looking uneasy in Coronation Street. ITV

Coronation Street is off air tonight (21st February) due to ITV's coverage of the UEFA Women's Nation League.

The football match, which sees England take on Portugal, will air from 7:30pm on ITV, with kick-off taking place 15 minutes after.

Seema Jaswal presents all the action from both teams' opening Group A3 match, which is being held and broadcast from Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

However, Corrie fans haven't missed out completely, with an extra episode having aired on Tuesday to make up for tonight's missing instalment.

