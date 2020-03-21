Things are about to get a whole lot worse for David, but will a mistake be the final nail in the coffin for he and Shona? With Clayton continuing to cause problems for the couple, David pays the prison a visit to try and get him to stop. Unfortunately for him, Clayton makes it clear he has no intention of easing up. David decides to go and speak to Shona himself but she refuses to see him and has a message delivered that leaves him reeling. Later, he bumps into Alina and the two share a drink so he can drown his sorrows. But when there is a spark between the two, could David end up making an error that could prove to be costly?

Will Gemma Agree to Seek Help?

Gemma is struggling at adapting to motherhood and this week it becomes clear that her issues are more serious than she had realised. Following a nightmare in which she hurts Aled, she is shaken and it doesn’t get any better when she sees her child safe and well. A health visit later that day only makes things worse when she is told Aled is losing weight. Despite insisting she is fine; the pressure gets to her and she leaves the house while the baby is crying- only she has forgotten the key and can’t get back in. Bernie later gets wind that all is not well and agrees to move in to help and keep it a secret from Chesney, providing she go talk to a doctor. Gemma agrees, but will she keep her word and seek the help she needs?

Yasmeen Refuses to Hear the Truth

Trying to help Yasmeen, Ryan gets her to his flat under false pretences where a policewoman is waiting to tell her what she knows about Geoff. Not willing to hear it, she makes a hasty retreat, forcing Alya to try to convince her to give the woman a call and hear what she has to say. While Geoff makes another secretive appointment with an escort, Rachel, Alya and Ryan learn of a way to get Yasmeen away for a while when they hear that Zeedan is getting married. Even though family haven't been invited, they book the trip anyway. Geoff later catches wind of this and much to Alya’s anger announces that he has booked a hotel and is going with them. How will they make Yasmeen see the truth?

Elsewhere on the Cobbles...

Ken and Norris sneak out to the Rovers but upon learning that Eccles is all alone, Ken feels compelled to find a way to get him to return to Stillwater. Ken also has to face an outraged Charles when he is caught with a dog in his apartment and receives a hefty fine as a result. Meanwhile, Arthur and Evelyn enjoy a romantic evening out, despite some interference from Tyrone. But will another date be on the cards?

More like this

Advertisement

Coronation Street airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 19:30 and 20:30 on ITV. For more of what’s on, take a look at our TV guide!