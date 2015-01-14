Coronation Street spoilers: Sally Dynevor and Amy Kelly on the crash - and Tim and Kevin's bromance
The two Corrie stars give us the lowdown on next week's dramatic minibus smash-up
Next week's episodes of Corrie see disaster blended with a certain amount of gallows humour as the Underworld staff deal with the effects of a shocking minibus crash. Providing a lot of the comedy are Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor) and Maddie Heath (Amy Kelly), who finally put their differences to one side in order to tend to their injured colleagues.
Here, both actresses reveal to RadioTimes.com what happens in the aftermath of the smash-up and whether the events will help bond all the residents at No 4 Coronation Street.
Will Sally and Maddie be best mates from this moment onwards? Will it bring them closer to their respective partners, Tim and Sophie? And - most importantly - what of the budding bromance between Tim and Kevin: is an altogether more unlikely relationship in the offing?
You can watch the interview below: