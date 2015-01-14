Next week's episodes of Corrie see disaster blended with a certain amount of gallows humour as the Underworld staff deal with the effects of a shocking minibus crash. Providing a lot of the comedy are Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor) and Maddie Heath (Amy Kelly), who finally put their differences to one side in order to tend to their injured colleagues.

Advertisement

Here, both actresses reveal to RadioTimes.com what happens in the aftermath of the smash-up and whether the events will help bond all the residents at No 4 Coronation Street.