Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 6 January 2015
12-16 January: Michael proposes to Gail, while Tracy comes under threat at Barlow's Buys
Published: Tuesday, 6 January 2015 at 8:26 pm
Michael gets down on bended knee and proposes to Gail. But why does he end up in hospital as a result? The man posing as Gavin Rodwell reveals his true identity to Steph - just what is he up to?
And Tracy inadvertently buys stolen goods for Barlow's Buys, but comes under threat following the deal. Little does she realise, though, that Tony has masterminded the confrontation in order to get a share of Tracy's business.
Plus Dev and Julie fret that their relationship is making Mary keep her distance, while Luke makes the wrong move when he tries to impress Maria's son Liam.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below:
