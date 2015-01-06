Michael gets down on bended knee and proposes to Gail. But why does he end up in hospital as a result? The man posing as Gavin Rodwell reveals his true identity to Steph - just what is he up to?

And Tracy inadvertently buys stolen goods for Barlow's Buys, but comes under threat following the deal. Little does she realise, though, that Tony has masterminded the confrontation in order to get a share of Tracy's business.