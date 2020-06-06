Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 8th and Friday 12th June.

Yasmeen takes a stand

Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) faces court this week but beforehand, she tells Alya (Sair Khan) more about the torment she was subjected to at the hands of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew). Alya is stunned as while she knew what Geoff was like, she had no idea quite how twisted he actually is. Despite trying to convince Yasmeen to fight the charges from the wine bottle attack, she is devastated to learn that she is intent in pleading guilty. Despondent over the hold Geoff still has over her gran (even behind bars), she begins to wonder whether he will ever be made to pay for his crimes. But when Yasmeen gets her moment in court, she stuns everyone by entering a not guilty plea - and Geoff is not happy…

Adam's suspicions grow

Gary Windass (Mikey North) begins to feel as if his killer secret may be closer to coming out this week as Adam Barlow’s (Sam Robertson) interest in what happened to Rick shifts up a gear. He is alarmed when he hears that the only person to have been “in touch” with Rick is Gary, which makes his need to protect Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) even more compelling - something that Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) agrees with. When Gary tracks down Kelly’s mum, Laura (Kel Allen) and asks her to allow Kelly to live with her, he is not happy to learn they will be living just around the corner from him. Adam begins to think that Laura may be the key to getting answers, so he befriends her and turns on the charm. How will Gary react when he learns Adam’s latest move?

Carla gets a blast from the past

Carla Connor (Alison King) finds that someone has taken an interest in her this week, but who is this stranger and what does she want with her? A young woman, Chelsey, enters the café and seems intrigued to spot Carla. Wanting to know more about her, she starts asking Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) some probing questions. Carla heads off to the toilet and Chelsey follows her, confronts her inside and tells her that she knows her - and given Chelsey’s tone, it doesn't sound like she is there to make friends. Is this the start of the revisit to Carla's mental health story we heard about before?

Sally picks a side

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is beginning to get clued up on what her father in law is really like after everything that happened with Yasmeen. Following the reveal that he was with escorts, and after learning more about what he has been accused of doing, she makes it clear who she thinks is the guilty party by declaring to Tim (Joe Duttine) that she no longer wants him living under her roof. It's Yasmeen’s shock court decision that sways her and after Geoff tries to unite them, she can’t shake the feeling that he is not who she thought he was. While Tim is not happy to ask his dad to leave, even he finds that he is starting to doubt his innocence following a chat with Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) who voices her own concerns about him. With the tide of public opinion turning on Geoff, what will he do next?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) continues to grow concerned over his finances and this week, he heads down a dangerous path when worries over school fees see him turn his attention to a quick loan website.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) struggles when she realises that Oliver appears to be regressing at things he used to be good at. Breaking down to Toyah (Georgia Taylor), she is determined to do all she can to help him.

