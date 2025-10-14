But with shady circumstances surrounding Lisa and Becky's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), will Lisa uncover what's really going on?

Elsewhere, Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) showdown with Naomi exposes the extent of Asha Alahan's (Tanisha Gorey) mental health struggles.

And Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is left increasingly scared of abusive partner Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) catches Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) up to no good, while Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) causes tension for George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley).

Newcomer Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) comes to Fiz Dobbs's (Jennie McAlpine) rescue while Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) suffers, and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) struggles over her stoma.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 20th October - Friday 24th October 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Lisa Swain is caught looking cosy with Becky Swain amid Betsy Swain deceit

Roy interrupts the moment. ITV

Becky shows Lisa a flash drive and assures her that Betsy will be fine, leading a furious Lisa to present the CCTV footage at the station to prove it wasn't Betsy who damaged the police car.

Lisa rails at Costello for Betsy's wrongful arrest, and Costello admits that Becky wanted to get in touch many times over the years, but it was too risky.

Betsy is released from custody, and Costello tells Becky he's done his bit by letting Lisa think it was his fault Becky stayed away, and now she must keep her side of the bargain and he wants her gone within a month.

Lisa wants answers. ITV

Later, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) finds Lisa and Becky snuggled up on the sofa, but how much has he seen?

The next day, an excited Betsy persuades Becky to take her shopping for their move to Spain.

When Lisa finds them at the house surrounded by shopping bags and hears that Betsy has skipped work, Lisa demands answers. Will they come clean?

And with Becky now confirmed as a villainous character, how far will she go to get what she wants?

2. Bernie Winter and Dev Alahan publicly expose Asha Alahan's trauma in Naomi showdown

Naomi and Bernie fight. ITV

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) lets slip that Naomi's file lists a history of aggressive behaviour, and Bernie and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) plan to teach her a lesson.

Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), meanwhile, fusses over Asha and she tells him to leave her alone.

In the Rovers, he breaks down to Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) about being out of his depth with Asha, while at the Bistro, Gemma parks up at Naomi's table.

Gemma steps in. ITV

Bernie horrifies Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) by revealing their scheme to wind Naomi up, force her to lose her temper and film it.

Abi is asking Dev for shifts at the kebab shop when he gets a call from Toyah about Bernie's plan.

Dev thrusts his apron at Abi and rushes over, where Gemma is insulting Naomi causing the latter to lose her rag.

Bernie starts filming, and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) shows Asha the online video.

Kit arrives on the scene. ITV

Asha is mortified as she watches Dev blame Naomi for his daughter trying to take her own life.

When Dev tells Bernie that Aadi (Adam Hussain) has seen the video and is very upset they didn't tell him about Asha, Bernie feels terrible.

Can she make things right?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

3. Todd Grimshaw fears Theo Silverton's wrath

Theo loses his temper. ITV

When Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith) flirts with Theo at the yard and suggests another hook-up, Theo makes it clear he's not interested.

Pete brands him a drama queen, and Theo flies into a rage.

He has other worries when he learns that Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) is demanding child maintenance, money woes made worse since losing Pete's contract.

Todd is worried about Theo's reaction. ITV

Todd is shocked when he hears how Theo lost his temper with Pete, threatened him and now the business is hanging in the balance.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) tries to change Pete's mind, and an approaching Todd recognises Pete as Theo's one-night-stand!

Later, Gary tells Theo he's damaged the business and it's best they cut ties with each other, and Theo is fuming.

Theo vents his anger at Todd. ITV

Todd gives Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) and son Harry a lift, but Todd is horrified when Harry spills his milkshake on the backseat.

While Todd is surprised when Theo takes it in his stride, on their own, Theo rails at him for his disrespect of his new car.

Todd's apologetic and promises to have it professionally cleaned.

But once done, Todd reverses the car and accidentally scratches it. Dreading Theo's reaction, will Todd be okay given Theo's abusive actions towards him in recent weeks?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

4. Debbie Webster catches Abi Webster considering a criminal act

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi in Coronation Street. ITV

Abi and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) are both in need of work, while Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is incensed to find that Abi has started divorce proceedings.

At the hotel, a flustered Debbie makes mistakes, and Carl comes to her rescue.

Carl later shows Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) details of a car he wants him to steal, but Dylan refuses.

A watching Abi makes a note of the car, and a suspicious Debbie follows her.

Abi finds the car in Freshco car park, but as she hesitates, Debbie arrives.

How will Abi respond?

5. Glenda Shuttleworth is furious with George Shuttleworth over Christina Boyd

Glenda is not happy. ITV

Christina worries that George is working too hard, and when he falls asleep at his desk, she answers the phone and explains that he's too busy to take on more work right now.

When Christina hears she's being evicted, George offers her Todd's old room, and she's delighted.

But Glenda is furious, and points out that she might be needing the room if she's out on her ear when the new pub owners arrive.

How will Christina and George react?

6. Ollie to the rescue as Fiz Dobbs's bag is stolen amid Hope Dobbs troll trauma

There's a thief at the Bistro. ITV

In a bid to build bridges, Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) agree to have lunch with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney).

But Tyrone is embarrassed when Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) steers his wheelchair through the restaurant.

Ty loses his temper as he struggles to cut his food, sending his plate crashing to the ground.

Ollie steps up. ITV

As they go to leave, Fiz finds her bag is missing and sees a man heading out the door with it.

Fiz raises the alarm and a nearby Ollie gives chase. Will he catch the thief?

Hope and Bethany at the salon. ITV

As for Fiz and Tyrone's daughter Hope, she's amused when Jake Windass (Bobby Bradshaw) makes a joke about Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), and it's clear Jake is smitten with her.

Later, Bethany gives Hope a manicure, but when she posts a picture of them on her socials, Hope's hit with another stream of vile messages.

Who is tormenting her?

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on Tyrone's story.

7. Bethany Platt holds back on Halloween after stoma setback

Bethany is self-conscious. ITV

Having tried on her Halloween costume, Bethany tells Sarah she's sending it back.

Sarah suspects her decision is to do with her stoma.

Will Bethany open up about her insecurities?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

