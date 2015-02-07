Coronation Street spoilers: David to start working for drug dealer Callum?
The Weatherfield bad boy continues to pressure David in an upcoming episode
He's already given no-good Callum Logan (Sean Ward) a false alibi, but is vulnerable David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) about to get in league even further with the Weatherfield drug dealer?
Scenes to be shown on Monday 16 February will see Callum call in at the salon, pass David a package and insist that he look after it for the day. David - who already feels threatened because Callum is Max's biological dad - feels that he has no choice but to agree.
Little do they realise though that their actions have been observed by an intrigued Sally (Sally Dynevor) who wastes no time in telling Gail about what she's witnessed.
After finding Callum’s package, Gail tells Sally the man’s a drug dealer and that she’s taking it to the police station. But when Callum calls at No 8 to collect the goods, David’s baffled to discover the package has gone. In a fury, how will Callum react as he demands to know what David’s done with it?
Coronation Street airs these scenes on Monday 16 February.