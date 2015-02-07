He's already given no-good Callum Logan (Sean Ward) a false alibi, but is vulnerable David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) about to get in league even further with the Weatherfield drug dealer?

Scenes to be shown on Monday 16 February will see Callum call in at the salon, pass David a package and insist that he look after it for the day. David - who already feels threatened because Callum is Max's biological dad - feels that he has no choice but to agree.