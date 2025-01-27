As Shona (Julia Goulding) left the house to head into town before work at the café, she was watched by men in a van, who soon kidnapped her while her phone lay cracked on the cobbles.

With David already fearing for his family's welfare after daughter Lily (Brooke Malonie) was approached with a message from Harvey, and David the dog was mowed down, he was horrified to find that Shona had n0t turned up for her shift.

David rushed to the police station, and ended up telling DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) everything, despite their animosity over Kit's fling with Shona.

David and Shona in Coronation Street. ITV

Later, there was relief when Shona made it home. But Kit relayed that Harvey had denied involvement and claimed no robbery money had been stolen.

Shona was shaken and upset, and refused to make a statement even though she had heard Harvey's associates talking while she was trapped.

The day took another sinister turn, as a shot was fired through the window while Shona, David and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) were in the house.

The family packed up their stuff and relocated to Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) place, but David insisted on staying elsewhere, certain that he was the biggest target.

At Nick Tilsley's (Ben Price) flat, David confided that no one in his clan was safe, and that it was all down to his decision to take what wasn't his.

Coronation Street has teased further drama on the way, as a fire breaks out at the Platts' house. Will everyone make it out alive?

