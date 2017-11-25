But the situation only looks set to intensify later in the week when Faye refuses to see Phelan for the monster that he is. In a last-ditch attempt to make her see sense, Gary drops the bombshell that Phelan raped Anna.

When Faye discovers how Anna slept with Phelan as a trade-off to protect her family, she’s horrified. But will it be enough to make her change her mind about Phelan?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

