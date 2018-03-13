Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the opening of the new Coronation Street set extension, actor Tristan Gemmill said:

"It's an interesting storyline from a psychological point of view. It's not outlandish to think that an alpha-male bloke like Robert who's recently had testicular cancer will feel pretty shaken by an episode like that.

"He's trying to seize the day and make the most of the reprieve he's been given, but he ends up overdoing the exercising. That's why he gets into these muddy waters."

The plotline comes as part of producer Kate Oates's plan to put different aspects of male mental health in the spotlight over the coming months.

Added Gemmill: "It feels topical for Coronation Street to be covering an issue like this. Especially when we see everything that's going on in the wider world about what established male behaviour has been in the past and what it perhaps should be aspiring towards in the future.

"We're trying to hold a mirror up to what's gong on and I think the producers have timed it pretty well."

