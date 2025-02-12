Coronation Street airs new Max Turner twist in ITVX release – what will character's fate be?
*Warning: Major spoilers for Wednesday 12th February's episode available on ITVX.*
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's Coronation Street episode (12th February 2025), currently available to stream on ITVX.*
Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) future remained uncertain in Coronation Street, even as an iconic former character looked set to come to his rescue.
Shona (Julia Goulding) and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) were horrified to realise that David's adoptive son Max had started the house fire.
With DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) now in possession of Max's incriminating hoodie, it was only a matter of time before the truth came out.
PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) let slip to David and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that forensics were looking over some new evidence, and as angry Nick became aware of Max's guilt, David warned his son that the police would soon be onto him.
While David took payment from Andy for his recent dodgy job, and he was offered a role in a much riskier scheme, a plan was set in motion to keep Max from the authorities – also keeping him safe from convict Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).
Forensic results back in, Kit and Craig began a search for Max, with David and Shona claiming they had no idea where he was.
At his hideout, Max's girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) was furious when she learned what he had done, with the promises he had made to be a dad to her baby son Frankie now impossible to keep.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meanwhile, David put in a call to Max's aunt Becky (as played by Katherine Kelly), who was living in Belize with her partner Ian.
Ian had his own world view when it came to illegal matters, and he and Becky were willing to help Max by taking him in and giving him a job.
Popular character Becky departed the cobbles back in 2012, jetting off to Barbados with then boyfriend Danny Stratton (Jeremy Sheffield).
She hasn't been seen since, but now we're left wondering if Becky will be instrumental in Max's upcoming exit from the ITV soap.
Will Max flee abroad, or will he face the music over his reckless crime?
Read more:
- Coronation Street reveals who set Platt house fire as vital evidence uncovered in ITVX release
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Rob Donovan's escape plot leaves Carla Connor in danger
- Coronation Street teases Rob's escape bid as danger looms for Carla and Lisa
- 8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025 – from Jenny Connor to Todd Grimshaw
- Coronation Street and Emmerdale cuts criticised by industry bodies: "Real cause for concern"
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.