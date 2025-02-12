Shona (Julia Goulding) and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) were horrified to realise that David's adoptive son Max had started the house fire.

With DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) now in possession of Max's incriminating hoodie, it was only a matter of time before the truth came out.

PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) let slip to David and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that forensics were looking over some new evidence, and as angry Nick became aware of Max's guilt, David warned his son that the police would soon be onto him.

While David took payment from Andy for his recent dodgy job, and he was offered a role in a much riskier scheme, a plan was set in motion to keep Max from the authorities – also keeping him safe from convict Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Forensic results back in, Kit and Craig began a search for Max, with David and Shona claiming they had no idea where he was.

At his hideout, Max's girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) was furious when she learned what he had done, with the promises he had made to be a dad to her baby son Frankie now impossible to keep.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, David put in a call to Max's aunt Becky (as played by Katherine Kelly), who was living in Belize with her partner Ian.

Ian had his own world view when it came to illegal matters, and he and Becky were willing to help Max by taking him in and giving him a job.

Popular character Becky departed the cobbles back in 2012, jetting off to Barbados with then boyfriend Danny Stratton (Jeremy Sheffield).

She hasn't been seen since, but now we're left wondering if Becky will be instrumental in Max's upcoming exit from the ITV soap.

Will Max flee abroad, or will he face the music over his reckless crime?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.