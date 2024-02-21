After months of relentless torture from Mason and sidekick Dylan, Liam contemplated taking his own life last week.

Recent scenes saw Dylan's father Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) discover his son's role in Liam's ordeal, and Sean struggled to look Dylan in the eye in the aftermath. Dylan's 16th birthday dawned, and Sean handed over an engraved watch, before quickly leaving for work.

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) urged Sean to have a proper chat with Dylan, while the lad admitted to George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that he had no friends left after what he had done to Liam.

George noted the empathy and remorse in Dylan's words, and opened up about the bullying he went through as a youngster himself. When George revealed that one of his bullies had given him a sincere apology, Dylan resolved to do the same for Liam.

At home, Dylan returned his gift to Sean, telling his dad he was going to make up for his behaviour, tell Liam how sorry he was and speak t0 deputy headteacher Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) about all that had happened. Sean gave him a hug, and we later saw Dylan approaching the building where Liam lives.

But as he was about to ring the buzzer, he was interrupted by Mason, who quizzed what he was up to. Dylan made out that he was being pressured to talk to Liam and wanted to get his dad off his back, but Mason instructed him not to, and led him away.

Will Dylan ever break free from Mason's grip, or are matters about to get even worse? Coronation Street have confirmed that Jenny Platt is set to reprise her role as Dylan's mother Violet Wilson, and it seems we can expect a long road ahead for Dylan.

