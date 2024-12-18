The solicitor has been tormented over expecting evil Joel Deering's (Calum Lill) baby, but recently decided to have a termination.

However, matters were complicated when the unborn child's half-brother, Lauren's baby son Frankie, fell ill with suspected severe aplastic anaemia, meaning he may need a bone marrow transplant.

At the hospital, Dee-Dee told Lauren that she would try and find Frankie's half-sister, Joel's eldest child Maeve, to see if she could be a donor.

In the café, Dee-Dee asked Joel's mother, Anthea (Carol Royle), if she knew where Maeve and her mum Emily were now.

Anthea had no contact details, but claimed she had heard that they were moving to New Zealand.

When Anthea went on to badmouth Lauren as a mother, Dee-Dee was outraged, and in front of Max Turner (Paddy Bever), she furiously told Anthea she would make sure to block her access to Frankie.

Max was concerned by Dee-Dee's outburst, but the woman in question was now on a mission, revealing her plans to help Lauren win custody against the Deerings.

Back at the hospital, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) joined Dee-Dee in Frankie's room, where the latter broke the news that finding Maeve and Emily looked to be a dead end.

As Dee-Dee reluctantly held Frankie, she was overcome with emotion, and ended up blurting out that she was pregnant.

Lauren was shocked, but desperately urged Dee-Dee to have the baby in order to secure a donor for Frankie.

But Dee-Dee refused, explaining that she was having a termination the next day. Will Dee-Dee go through with her decision?

