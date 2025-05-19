"I can't say too much, but it could be possible that I could go back," she said. "I get on with everyone there. There's nothing personal going on.

"It changed my life so much and my loyalty is with them. I feel like Rosie's a part of me.

"They do need me. They do need Rosie," the actress added - and she's certainly got a point.

Rosie's father Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is currently undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, while her aunt Debbie (Sue Devaney) is struggling with her recent diagnosis with vascular dementia.

She also has an uncle, Carl (Jonathan Howard), to get to know, and her younger half-brother Jack (Kyran Bowes) could surely do with some sibling bonding time.

So, there's more than enough reason to bring Rosie back home to support her loved ones.

On the other side of the Street, of course, lives Rosie's mum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and her husband Tim (Joe Duttine), and Rosie is often mentioned by her loved ones.

Flanagan first starred as Rosie back in 2000, and faced plenty of drama when she had an affair with teacher John Stape (Graeme Hawley), who later kidnapped her!

As a teen, Rosie also endured Sally's overbearing snobbery when it came to her schooling and coped with her parents' many marriage break-ups.

During her last stint on the ITV soap, Rosie became a secretary for solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and proved herself an unlikely asset to the company.

Rosie departed in 2018 when she was offered a job in Japan, but could we soon see her back where she belongs?

Let's hope so!

