Gail made a surprise decision on Coronation Street – will she leave Weatherfield for good?

There was some shocking news for the Platt family in Coronation Street tonight when a hospitalised Gail (Helen Worth) relayed a surprise decision through Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) – she is leaving Weatherfield behind her as she can no longer take the stress of her children.

Advertisement

While this news left David and Nick (Jack P.Shepherd and Ben Price) reeling, we have to admit to being a bit taken aback that she has not moved away long before now – her kids are not exactly known for living stress-free lives.

The momentous decision was brought on when more stress caused her to suffer a mini heart attack – initially diagnosed by Weatherfield child, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) and when she was taken to the hospital, the doctors confirmed the news.

What followed was a true classic Corrie scene where Gail and Audrey had a heart to heart and Audrey’s parenting skills in the past were once again called into question. Audrey though brushed it off in classic Audrey style and insisted she was just “hands-off” and ahead of the parenting curve – we adore Corrie scenes like this.

But the chat did make Gail realise how much she has done for her children while not getting much in return and it led to her having a rethink about where her priorities should lie – and they apparently do not lie on the cobbles.

While Audrey delivered the news to David and Nick, they were stunned that their mum was thinking about moving away and Audrey was sure to make them realise that the stress they have put on her is why she is now in the hospital.

But is Gail serious about leaving, or could Audrey have cooked the idea up to try and talk some sense into her grandsons? We hope it is the latter as Coronation Street without Gail does not bear thinking about.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Elsewhere tonight, James Bailey (Nathan Graham) made a big step as he came out as gay during an interview about his footballing future. And while he was nervous, not only did he get the full support of his family who was by his side, he also shared a passionate, public kiss with Danny Tomlinson (Dylan Brady) – the first kiss between two actors on the show since they pandemic began.

It looks like happier times are on the way for James, but how long will it last?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.