The much-loved character dumped oblivious fiancé Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) after finding out about her condition, not wanting him to become her carer.

Her half-brother Carl (Jonathan Howard), who found out the truth by accident, is Debbie's only confidant.

But with Debbie befriending Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) in recent weeks, the pair attend the drag night at The Rovers.

Debbie was furious with Brody. ITV

There, Debbie reveals that she's finding it hard to be around Ronnie, who she clearly still adores.

So Bernie suggests they relocate to Debbie's hotel for a drink.

Unfortunately, things take a dramatic turn when Debbie clocks Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) drinking alcohol at the bar, and she demands he show her some ID.

When Brody refuses, Debbie loses her temper and smashes his drink on the bar!

Later, chatting to Carl, Debbie explains the events of the day and, with her symptoms of anger getting to her, discusses how she's really feeling about her illness.

As the week continues, Debbie will collapse, and when her loved ones insist on taking her to the hospital, Debbie will finally reveal that she has dementia.

How will the Websters - and Ronnie - react?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

