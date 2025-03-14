Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) suffered a miscarriage after being caught in the crossfire of David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) plan, and she was furious when David came clean.

As the week continued, Daisy spiralled as she drank heavily and got friendly with new local Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton).

But when Mick made Daisy uncomfortable and then refused to leave, her ex-fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) stepped in to help.

Daisy later claimed she no longer loved Daniel, and as a new day dawned, she continued to stand up to nasty Mick in the Rovers.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) ordered Mick out of the pub, and Daisy continued to act coldly towards her stepmother - still angry that Jenny had interfered in her baby's paternity drama.

Daisy has been struggling to cope. ITV

Later, though, as Mick's wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) confronted Daisy over her encounter with her husband, things almost turned physical until Jenny once again intervened.

In the aftermath, Daisy opened up about her grief for her unborn baby, and apologised for her hurtful words to Jenny.

It wasn't long before peace had been restored between the women, and Daisy confided her true feelings for Daniel, and her fears that they would only cause each other further heartbreak if they got back together.

But Jenny fondly branded Daisy a "plonker", and advised her to fight for her love.

At Daniel's flat, Daisy delivered a cheap bottle of wine and told him she did still love him after all, and that Daniel was "the single most important person in [her] life", and she couldn't envision a future without him.

Daniel responded in typical style by correcting her grammar!

Luckily for him, Daisy was used to his ways, and asked if they could take things slow.

With that, the couple sealed their reunion with a kiss!

Fans will rejoice, but with star Jordan set to exit the ITV soap this year, how long can Daisy and Daniel's happy ever after last?

Anyone affected by Daisy's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

