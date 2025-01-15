Coronation Street reveals blackmail twist as two storylines collide in ITVX edition
Warning: Major spoilers for Wednesday 15th January's episode available on ITVX.
Two storylines collided in the latest instalment of Coronation Street, ending in a blackmail plot from scheming Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney).
Cassie has been working as carer and companion for Ken Barlow (William Roache), all the while secretly drugging his drinks to keep him weak and in need of her help.
As the ITV soap continued, preparations were underway for Ken's grandson, Bertie's 6th birthday party. But when Bertie spotted Cassie putting something in Ken's tea and asked her what she was doing, Cassie swore the youngster to secrecy.
Later, with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) impressing ex Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) by providing his son's birthday cake, his fiancée Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) grew more and more jealous.
Meanwhile, Bertie told Daisy that Cassie had made him keep a secret, and Daisy told Daniel everything the little boy had seen.
Daniel wasn't sure what to think, but Cassie intercepted their chat, before deliberately riling Bethany until the latter drank too much and derailed the party.
Bethany accidentally cut her hand and caused pregnant Daisy to hurt her ankle, so Daniel took her to hospital.
There, a nurse spilled the beans when she confirmed that Daisy was safe to have an X-ray – and alongside Daniel, the other potential father Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) just so happened to be at the hospital, too.
Covering up her fling with Daniel, Daisy allowed Kit to believe that the baby was his, while Daniel reeled as he headed home to the jealous Bethany.
After being dismissive of Bethany, Daniel met with Daisy at the ginnel, where they were overheard discussing their messy situation by Cassie!
Kit later informed a shocked Daisy that he didn't want anything to do with 'their' child; but he would still pay his way.
Back with Cassie, Daniel laid out Bertie's accusations, and Cassie claimed she was only putting sweeteners in Ken's tea.
Daniel was not convinced, but Cassie silenced him with her knowledge that he might be Daisy's baby daddy.
"Don't look so worried! I'm not gonna grass you up – not unless you force me to."
Will Daniel comply with Cassie's warning?
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.