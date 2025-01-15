Cassie has been working as carer and companion for Ken Barlow (William Roache), all the while secretly drugging his drinks to keep him weak and in need of her help.

As the ITV soap continued, preparations were underway for Ken's grandson, Bertie's 6th birthday party. But when Bertie spotted Cassie putting something in Ken's tea and asked her what she was doing, Cassie swore the youngster to secrecy.

Later, with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) impressing ex Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) by providing his son's birthday cake, his fiancée Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) grew more and more jealous.

Cassie, Steve and Ken in Coronation Street ITV

Meanwhile, Bertie told Daisy that Cassie had made him keep a secret, and Daisy told Daniel everything the little boy had seen.

Daniel wasn't sure what to think, but Cassie intercepted their chat, before deliberately riling Bethany until the latter drank too much and derailed the party.

Bethany accidentally cut her hand and caused pregnant Daisy to hurt her ankle, so Daniel took her to hospital.

There, a nurse spilled the beans when she confirmed that Daisy was safe to have an X-ray – and alongside Daniel, the other potential father Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) just so happened to be at the hospital, too.

Covering up her fling with Daniel, Daisy allowed Kit to believe that the baby was his, while Daniel reeled as he headed home to the jealous Bethany.

Who's the daddy? ITV

After being dismissive of Bethany, Daniel met with Daisy at the ginnel, where they were overheard discussing their messy situation by Cassie!

Kit later informed a shocked Daisy that he didn't want anything to do with 'their' child; but he would still pay his way.

Back with Cassie, Daniel laid out Bertie's accusations, and Cassie claimed she was only putting sweeteners in Ken's tea.

Daniel was not convinced, but Cassie silenced him with her knowledge that he might be Daisy's baby daddy.

"Don't look so worried! I'm not gonna grass you up – not unless you force me to."

Will Daniel comply with Cassie's warning?

