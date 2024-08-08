But what Weatherfield resident could possibly end up behind bars? Well, only time will tell. RadioTimes.com has approached ITV for comment.

Griffith's character Damon was sentenced to six years in prison for armed robbery back in March, and so won't be released anytime soon.

Damon pled guilty to the charges, and after being sentenced, broke things off with Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) and came to realise that it was actually his brother, Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), who was behind the revised plan to kill the driver in question.

Ciarán Griffiths as Damon Hay and Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. ITV

The brothers got into quite the tussle over things, with Damon later admitting that he'd turned his back on crime for good – but has he? The sibling duo were left to plan their family business with Damon remaining in prison.

At the time, when asked about why Corrie bosses had brought him back, Griffiths said: "I think there’s a lot of mileage to him still, you want to see what happens with him and Sarah, you want to see what happens with him and Adam, especially after Adam did the dirty on him last time and forced him to do a runner."

So, the door has most certainly been left open for Damon's return - but in what capacity? We'll just have to wait and see.

