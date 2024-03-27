They were visited by Sarah's estranged husband, solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), who reminded Sarah of her poor decision to trust Damon - but Sarah pointed out that Adam had been the one to do a deal with Damon's brother, Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), before ordering him to leave.

In an unexpected twist, Adam asked Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) to represent Damon, and she clocked that Adam hoped to use this to get close to Sarah again.

Dee-Dee visited Damon, advising him to name Harvey as the one who coerced him into the robbery.

Damon insisted that he couldn't do that, as this would put Sarah, Bethany and young Harry at risk all over again. Dee-Dee then said that he ought to plead guilty to get a shorter sentence.

Meanwhile, Sarah rejected support from old friend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and colleague Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment), knowing everyone around her felt that she should have avoided Damon from the start.

Bethany relayed the news that Damon had pleaded guilty as advised, and that Adam had asked Dee-Dee to help Damon.

Dee-Dee updated Sarah on the case, revealing that Damon had been threatened into doing the job, had refused to murder the driver at the robbery and had also stopped the other men from doing so.

Having sacrificed his freedom, Damon was later seen in his cell, where he was visited by Harvey thanks to the help of a dodgy guard.

Damon realised that Harvey was behind the revised plan to kill the driver, and the brothers ended up in a violent fight as Damon eventually gained the upper hand.

This led to a frank discussion about their past, shared and otherwise, and Damon insisted that he had turned his back on crime for good - despite keeping Harvey's name out of the robbery.

Damon looked glum as he accepted that the future he'd been building with Sarah was lost to him, and Harvey left, warning that they weren't even just yet - but that he wanted them to team up for a family business!

Damon was left alone to mull this over, while Sarah received a call from the prison asking her to visit him.

But as Damon stared at her picture in his cell, it was clear this wasn't going to be a happy visit. Is this due to be his exit storyline?

