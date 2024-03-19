Meanwhile, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) faces an upsetting development as his Motor Neurone Disease continues to progress, just as Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) leaves Weatherfield for pastures new.

Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) learns that beau Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) has been lying to her, while the stress of recent events gets to Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Christina Boyd's (Amy Robbins) comeback could ruin everything for daughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), and Ken Barlow (William Roache) proves that his love life is very much alive after 60+ years on screen!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 25th - 29th March 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Glenda Shuttleworth's trauma as The Rovers is robbed

Glenda is left terrified. ITV

In the pub, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) tells Daisy and Glenda about her plans to host a speed-dating night. Glenda thinks it's a great idea, while Daisy smiles through gritted teeth.

Jenny heads out to dinner with Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and Daisy goes away for the night with Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), so a glammed up Glenda agrees to host the speed-dating night herself.

But later, with the pub closed, Glenda heads through to the bar to find masked burglars raiding the till. One of the men orders Glenda to get down on the floor, and a terrified Glenda does as she's told. As the robbers leave with the takings, a tearful and panicky Glenda calls the police.

Jenny returns to find they've been burgled, and although Glenda puts on a brave face, Jenny insists she takes the morning off. But Glenda feels terrible when Paul and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) call in to collect Paul's laptop, only to learn it's been stolen.

With the pub closed, Glenda offers Jenny and Daisy a nightcap, but when she walks through to the bar, she relives the awful events of the night before, and it's clear she's struggling to cope beneath her bubbly façade. Will Glenda open up about her trauma?

2. Paul Foreman devastated by new setback as Summer Spellman exits

Paul is now unable to eat solid food. ITV

Summer books her flight to Boston, and Billy agrees to cook a roast dinner as a celebration. But when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove) takes Paul to his speech therapist appointment, it's confirmed that his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated.

It's suggested that Paul should start using a feeding tube, and Paul and Bernie return home and break the news that he can no longer eat solid food as he could choke.

Paul assures Billy and Summer that if they liquidise his food he'll be fine, but as the family, alongside Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), tuck into their meal, Paul eats his bowl of pureed food, and as the others clear away the plates, Paul fights back tears.

The following day, Billy, Paul and Todd bid an emotional farewell to Summer as she sets off for Boston. It remains to be seen whether she'll be back as she shares a heartfelt hug with Paul, but we later see Paul playing back some of his pre-recorded messages.

Billy reckons it still needs some work. But with the laptop later stolen, will the precious messages be lost forever?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

3. Sarah Barlow discovers Damon Hay's deceit

Will Sarah find out the truth? ITV

Young Harry thanks Damon for his VR headset and gives him a hug. Damon apologises again for missing Harry's party, But when Sarah talks to Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) about the job he's doing for Damon, she realises he's been lying about the kind of work he's taken on.

Can Damon talk his way out of it, or will Sarah uncover his dodgy job for Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor)? By the end of the week, Sarah asks estranged husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) if they can postpone the sale of the flat for now.

Adam assures her there's no rush, but when he suggests it would be nice if they could be friends, Sarah rushes off, saying it's too soon. But has she dumped Damon?

4. Roy Cropper under stress over police predicament

Nina, Alya and Dee-Dee look on at a distressed Roy in Coronation Street. ITV

At the café, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) arrives to find a smouldering pan on the stove. Roy realises that he's been sleepwalking again, and promises Nina it won't happen again.

He later tells solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that he's happy to pay whatever it costs to clear his name.

Nina confides in Dee-Dee that she's worried about Roy's sleepwalking, and wonders how on earth he'll pay his legal fees if he ends up in court over Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) murder. How far will things go against Roy with the police?

5. Christina Boyd's return risks Daisy Midgeley's secret

An abrupt return! ITV

Before the robbery, Jenny and Daisy are left horrified when Christina texts to say she's coming to stay for two weeks. Ryan is shocked when he sees Daisy telling her mum she's not welcome, adding that Christina should visit her friend in Amsterdam instead.

Christina comes to The Rovers and explains that her passport has expired, and she's nowhere else to stay. When Ryan insists Christina should stay for a drink, as it's the least they can do after she lent Daisy and Jenny the money to buy the pub, Christina is intrigued.

Will she blow Daisy's cover? It looks like Christina will stick around, as she's later seen taking a shine to a man with a tattoo at the speed-dating event. But can she be trusted to keep quiet over the pub?

6. Ken Barlow's new love interest as Steve McDonald tries dating

William Roache as Ken Barlow and Helen Lederer as Elspeth in Coronation Street. ITV

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) moans to David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) that there's been no interest in his dating profile, and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) suggests he try the cocktail night at her hotel if he wants to meet someone.

Steve later finds Ken at home trying on different jackets, and Ken explains he's joining him at the cocktail night.

Steve feigns enthusiasm and, at the bar, Debbie approaches with some drinks that a woman named Elspeth has bought for the pair, adding that the woman has had her eye on Ken all night!

Steve's incredulous that Ken has pulled, and Coronation Street has revealed a first look as Absolutely Fabulous star Helen Lederer makes a guest appearance as Elspeth.

Meanwhile, Steve joins the pub's event and hits it off with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), but will this go anywhere?

