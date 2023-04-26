Craig recently got down on one knee for a romantic proposal to Faye (Ellie Leach), who accepted. However, Faye doesn't seem to be fully sold on saying "I do" to her longtime partner after she shared a kiss with her ex — and her daughter Miley's dad — Jackson Hodge (Joseph William Evans).

"I think Craig just bizarrely isn't bright enough in this situation to realise," Smith told Inside Soap.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But the actor promises Craig may be pushed too far and snap. "There is only so far the nice guy can be pushed. Jackson's pushing the limits and I think Faye might be as well," he said.

After the proposal, Jackson informed Craig of the kiss, with the latter understandably being upset and pressing Faye for answers.

While she assured him he's the only man in her life and she is set on going through with the wedding, it has been announced that Leach will be leaving the soap in upcoming scenes. Will her character Faye get her happy ending away from Weatherfield with one of the two men?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.