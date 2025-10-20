**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Monday 20th October 2025) episode of Coronation Street, now available on ITVX**

Becky Swain's (Amy Cudden) latest scheme is revealed in Monday's (20th October) Coronation Street.

The villain is hellbent on winning back estranged wife Lisa (Vicky Myers), who is now engaged to Carla Connor (Alison King).

With Carla in Ireland, Lisa is stressed that her and Becky's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) has spent a night in a police cell, accused of criminal damage.

But Becky has been in talks with dodgy DI Costello (Daon Broni), and shows Lisa a flash drive which proves that Betsy is innocent.

A furious Lisa heads to the station and confronts Costello, demanding Betsy's immediate release.

Meanwhile, Costello tells Lisa that Becky wanted to get in touch with Lisa many times over the years, but that he put a stop to it.

Betsy is released, while Costello calls Becky and confirms he's done his bit by letting Lisa think it was his fault she stayed away – and now Becky must leave.

As Lisa looks at Becky's situation in a new light, the pair get close as they share wine and food and a trip down memory lane.

But when Roy Cropper (David Neilson), having been asked by Carla to keep an eye on Lisa and Becky, drops by, what has he walked in on?

Later, Lisa confides in Roy, and she ends up making her feelings clear regarding Carla.

With Becky planning to move back to Spain, official spoilers have already confirmed that Betsy plans to join her – and it's all been orchestrated by Becky.

Will Lisa find out, and will Becky realise she's fighting a losing battle for their marriage?

Or will she be able to gain the upper hand?

