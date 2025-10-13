As Carla Connor (Alison King) prepares to leave for Ireland, she tells fiancée Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) that she's finally sold the Rovers to a man called Ben.

While Carla has no more information than that - something Lisa notes with amusement – we know that Ben is actually with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley), and they're due to arrive in the coming weeks.

For now, though, focus remains on the chaos of Becky's presence, as she makes an appearance and manages to rile Carla once more with a reference to her shared past with Lisa.

Soon, Carla admits she's having second thoughts about her trip, as she doesn't want to leave Lisa alone with Becky.

Lisa wonders if Carla trusts her, and insists she loves her and not Becky.

But while it seems the matter is settled, Carla makes an unexpected move, leaving us musing over just how deep her concerns run.

Is Carla right to be wary?

Well, Coronation Street has officially confirmed that Becky is indeed a villain, so yes, we'd say Carla is entirely justified.

What does Carla do, and what will Becky's next move be?

You can find out now by watching the episode on ITVX, or tune in tonight on ITV1.

