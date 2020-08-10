Todd Grimshaw to return to Coronation Street after 3-year absence as role is recast
Gareth Pierce is taking on the role previously played for 16 years by Bruno Langley
Published:
Todd Grimshaw is returning Weatherfield after almost three years away, with the character now played by Coronation Street newcomer Gareth Pierce.
Pierce will make his debut in the soap this Autumn, taking over the part previously played by Bruno Langley, who held the role for 16 years until his departure in 2017.
Pierce, best known for his roles as Lenny Mack in Sky 1’s Stella and Gavin Moss in The Archers said he was excited to be joining the soap.
He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines. It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.”
Todd was last seen towards the end of 2017 – fleeing Weatherfield with Billy’s goddaughter Summer after her grandmother Geraldine had attempted to gain custody.
His return will be teased next week, (August 19th) when a letter from him arrives in the post asking for money.
The letter is opened by Mary and Sean who break the news to Todd’s former partner Vicar Billy Mayhew before the trio embark on a manhunt to try to track him down.
This will reportedly lead to months of mystery and intrigue as they aim to find him, until he eventually breaks cover and reveals where he’s been hiding and why he needs the cash.
Todd had been written out of the soap in 2017 after previous actor Langley had been convicted of two counts of sexual assault – and the character has been mentioned only on a couple of times on the soap in the time since.