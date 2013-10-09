Win two tickets to Steven Moffat: Sherlock, The Doctor and Me
The session at this weekend's Cheltenham Literature Festival is sold out - but two lucky fans will still get to go
Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat will appear in conversation in Sherlock, The Doctor and Me, a special Radio Times session at the Cheltenham Literature Festival this Sunday.
Moffat will take fans behind the scenes of the hotly anticipated Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special, provide insights into the casting of Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, and reflect on the extraordinary success of his 21st-century Sherlock.
Tickets are sold out but we have a pair to give away to one lucky winner.
The prize consists of two tickets to the session at Cheltenham Town Hall at 3:45pm on Sunday 13 October. It does not include travel.
To enter, click on the link below and fill in the form at the bottom of the page
The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday 10 October