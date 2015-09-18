"It has been in the works for a very long time. Steven and I sat down a year ago, a year and a half ago and tried to work out the best place to do it and the best place in which to tell a really good story. So hopefully that’s what we’ve done."

It's sad news, sure. But Coleman fans needn't despair. Because the situation is not as bleak as it might sound.

In fact, because we are cup-half-full kinda people, we think there's a chance Clara might come back one day...

"I still have a key to the Tardis," Coleman admits. "Because I kind of stole it."

She "stole some other bits and pieces" too: "I stole loads! I don’t know if they know yet! As the scenes were counting down at the end of every scene, I was like: I’m having it, having it, taking it."

But the Tardis key is the most important thing she's pocketed. Because it means she can pop back for an adventure if she feels like it again one day...

Doctor Who returns on Saturday at 7:40pm on BBC1