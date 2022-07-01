Robin revealed she was gay to Steve last season, and this season she's been given a new love interest in the form of Vickie, who she knows from the pair playing in the school band together.

Maya Hawke's Robin has been given an expanded role in Stranger Things season 4 as a full-fledged member of the gang, after her team-up with Steve in season 3 was such a hit with fans.

The two characters may not have spent much time together on-screen so far, but there's a good chance Vickie could get a much expanded role as the hit Netflix series continues.

But who plays Vickie in Stranger Things and just what is her role in season 4? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who plays Vickie on Stranger Things?

Vickie is played by Amybeth McNulty, an Irish-Canadian actress best known for playing the central role in CBC/Netflix drama Anne with an E.

She has also appeared in series including Agatha Raisin and The Sparticle Mystery, while she has appeared in films including Morgan and All My Puny Sorrows.

What is Vickie's role in season 4?

In season 4 volume 1 Vickie appears in the first episode, as a fast-talking member of the school band who is a potential love-interest for Robin.

Robin has a crush on Vickie but isn't sure whether she's gay, although Steve seems certain she is due to the time stamp she left Fast Times at Ridgemont High on when she returned it to the video store. If you've seen the scene where Steve tries to convince Robin, you'll remember it.

We don't see much of the Vickie in the first volume of the season, but she's already made a big impression on viewers, particularly as McNulty has such a big fan-base already.

She joins the ranks of Eddie, Yuri and Dmitri as just some of the new characters this season who have stood out in an already stacked cast.

Is Amybeth McNulty on Twitter?

She is, and you can find McNulty's Twitter account with the handle @AmybethMcnulty

McNulty currently has more than 287,300 followers.

Is Amybeth McNulty on Instagram?

She absolutely is. You can find McNulty's Instagram profile with the handle @amybethmcnulty

McNulty currently has more than 7 million followers.

