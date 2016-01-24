Watch Matt Smith react to Steven Moffat's Doctor Who exit
The actor, who played Moffat's 11th Doctor, is "sad he's leaving" but can't wait to see what the showrunner does next
He became the 11th Doctor just as Steven Moffat took over the series so what does Matt Smith make of the long serving showrunner’s decision to step down from Doctor Who?
That’s the question Juliette from the Timey Wimey show just had to ask when she headed off to catch up with him on the promotional trail for his new film, Pride & Prejudice and Zombies.
“I’m sad he’s leaving Doctor Who, I think he’s done so much for it and so much for me” said Smith.
Even co-star Douglas Booth couldn’t help but chip in, commenting that Moffat “is Doctor who”.
“I just feel very privileged that I got to work with what I think is the greatest writer, one of the greatest writers to have been involved in that show”, Smith continued.
More like this
“I can’t wait to see what he does next”.