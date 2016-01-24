“I’m sad he’s leaving Doctor Who, I think he’s done so much for it and so much for me” said Smith.

Even co-star Douglas Booth couldn’t help but chip in, commenting that Moffat “is Doctor who”.

“I just feel very privileged that I got to work with what I think is the greatest writer, one of the greatest writers to have been involved in that show”, Smith continued.

More like this

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to see what he does next”.