It’s impossible to know exactly what the Doctor gets up to outside his televised adventures in Doctor Who (we’re assuming a lot of the time he goes to planets where everything’s fine and he just has a nice time), and we certainly don’t know much about his family state.

So we can’t entirely rule out the possibility that this family photo uncovered by one Doctor Who fan is exactly as it seems – proof that Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor had a secret human family in 19th-century Texas.