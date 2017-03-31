John Smith VFX is the YouTube account responsible, and anyone who has seen this Wholock piece of digital trickery will know the name.

The artist revealed on Facebook that the BBC commissioned his latest Doctor Who video – and that there are more to come.

"A few weeks ago I was fortunate enough to be approached to create a series of short videos for the upcoming series of Doctor Who, each celebrating a different aspect of what makes the Doctor such a unique hero," he says.

"And now the first one has been released online!"

It's great to see the BBC celebrate the skills and imagination of Who fans – we can't wait to see what the rest of the series will bring...