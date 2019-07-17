Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as Thor, though it is in unclear whether he will return as Fat Thor (as seen in Avengers: Endgame) or if he'll be back in Godlike shape after his stint with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Waititi breathed new life into Thor's spell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the highly-stylised Ragnarok, and brought several of his characters - including rock monster Korg, for whom he provides the voice - to Endgame.

This will give Marvel fans some re-assurance that there will be at least one original Avenger hanging around in the post-Snap MCU. Black Widow is due her own solo outing in 2020, but her fate in Endgame has many believing it will be a prequel rather than a continuation of the story.