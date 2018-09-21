And now he’s shared a new behind-the-scenes snap of himself and Thompson in their sharp-suited glory, while also reminding fans (via the caption) that this is something of a reunion for the actors after they played Thor and Valkyrie together for 2017’s critically-acclaimed Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok.

In that film, they founded a team called the Revengers – and as Hemsworth suggests, it looks like there’s no breaking up this particular super-team, even if they’re working in a completely different movie universe.

And if the new Men in Black turns out to be anywhere near as fun as the last movie this pair starred in, well, there might be hope for the rebooted franchise yet.

The Men in Black reboot will be released in June 2019