Where can I watch Stranger Things?

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest original shows. As such it's available to stream exclusively from them around the world.

What is Stranger Things about?

Set in a small American town in the 1980s, the show centres around a gang of Dungeons and Dragons playing kids, as they grapple with otherworldly horrors and the disappearance of their friend Will. While chief of police Jim Hopper initially investigates this apparent adduction, it soon becomes apparent Will has been drawn into the 'Upside Down' – a surreal parallel dimension all too close to our own.

During their adventure they meet Eleven – a girl with extraordinary psychic powers that will be vital if they are to take on beasties like the Demogorgon and Mindflayer.

Who is in the cast of Stranger Things?

Stranger Things has a large ensemble cast. The original gang is made up of Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. In season 1 the group gets disrupted by Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, with the fiery Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) joining in season 2.

Adults Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) investigate the supernatural things happening across town, while the show also follows the older siblings of the gang: Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler, with Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers. The two are involved in a love triangle with Joe Keery as Steve Harrington at the beginning of the show. Meanwhile, Maya Hawke appeared as Robin Buckley in the third season and instantly made herself at home with the group.

How many seasons are there?

Since it first came out in 2016, there have been three seasons of Stranger Things, but we can be almost certain that there will be more. The Duffer brothers, the creators of the show, told Vulture back in 2017 that they think the show will have a four-season run.

When will Stranger Things return?

Netflix has yet to release any official information on whether they will renew Stranger Things for a fourth series, so we don’t know when filming for it will start and can only guess when it will come to our screens. Season 3 ended with many threads that still need tying, but being one of Netflix’s greatest hits, we can be hopeful that we will see more of it.

Where is Stranger Things set?

Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana between 1983 and 1985.

Where is Stranger Things filmed?

The show was filmed on location in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding towns and areas.

Who wrote Stranger Things?

The series was created by Matt and Ross Duffer, who also wrote many episodes, alongside guest writers.