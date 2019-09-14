The 27-year-old actor is no longer sporting his signature 1980s hair-do, Keery recently rocking up to an LA event sporting – brace yourself – a fringe.

Getty

But while Keery has dramatically changed his style up top, it doesn’t necessarily mean his Stranger Things character won't sport his usual voluminous locks in upcoming episodes. After all, with a potential fourth season of the Netflix monster hit potentially years away, the actor has plenty of time to revert back to his old look.

Despite this, Steve Harrington fans have taken to Twitter to mourn over Keery's lost mullet.

Although Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit a third season of Stranger Things, the Upside Down drama seems almost certain to return, with creators the Duffer Brothers previously revealing they have plans for a fourth season.

Advertisement

However, judging by the patterns of previous seasons, we might have to wait until late 2020 or early 2021 before we see new episodes.