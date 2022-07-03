Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie and Steve’s "bromance"

And one of the topics that has frequently come up online is the bromance that formed between Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), with some fans even expressing their hopes for it to develop into a full-blown romance.

Ever since the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 arrived on Friday 1st July, the internet has been ablaze with chatter about the finale – with fans discussing and dissecting every last detail about the epic conclusion.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Munson was asked if he'd seen those comments, and what he made of them if so.

"All I can say is... how did they know?" he joked in response.

"Well, you know, just… people can dream, I guess," he added. "I dunno! I don't really know what to say to that."

Pressed if that storyline could have been picked up in season 5 had things gone differently for his character, he said: "Maybe! Maybe, maybe, maybe. Yeah."

One other character that Eddie shared a lot of scenes with was Dustin Henderson – and Quinn was full of praise for co-star Gaten Matarazzo, whose performance in the final scenes has been met with particular acclaim.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Netflix

"I've waxed lyrical about that boy in various interviews," he said. "And I never get bored of it really. He is an extraordinarily talented young man. I think he has grown so much during the filming of all of these seasons, and especially this season. His playfulness, his timing… and in this season, we get to see his depth, the depth of his humanity.

“He's just extraordinary. And being near that, especially in someone so young, is a really thrilling thing. I had so much fun getting into that stuff with him. I'm so excited to see what he's going to do with his career.”

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

