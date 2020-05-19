The tweets, which were published yesterday, contained one emoji with a hand over its mouth, and another of a blushing face.

The Stranger Things writers' account also published a standalone tweet, which showed a shot of the gang at Starcourt Mall from season three's final episode with the caption: "Are the kids alright?"

During the episode, Eleven, Mike, Max, Lucas, Will, Nancy, Steve, Hopper and Joyce fight the Mind Flayer and eventually kill the creature by closing the gate to the Upside Down.

More like this

Hopper is supposedly killed in the process, however a mid-credit sequence teases his potential survival.

The cryptic tweets left fans none the wiser, with one user replying, "What the hell that means?" and another tweeting, "Maybe something a little less vague?"

However, the Stranger Things writers did tweet a comprehensible reply when one user asked what fan-favourite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) would be up to now.

"Steve is doing his own thing, you know, working with Robin and not drinking enough water because he gets distracted easily and forgets where he put his drink," the account replied.

During season three, Steve started working at Starcourt Mall's ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy with new character Robin (Maya Hawke).

In addition to puzzling season four hints, the account posts Stranger Things memes, GIFs and behind-the-scenes pictures.

Back in November, the account posted a picture of a script for season four, episode one written by show creators the Duffer Brothers.

Netflix has not yet confirmed an official release date for season four, however in March, Hopper actor David Harbour, told his Instagram Live viewers that it was due to be released in early 2021.

However, he added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series is "likely to be pushed back".

Advertisement

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.