There is a big (BIG) presence missing from the Star Wars 40th anniversary cast photo as Mark Hamill reunites with Harrison Ford and George Lucas – but Billie Lourd has stepped in to honour the memory of her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

Advertisement

Peter Mayhew (aka Chewbacca) shared a photo of that first generation of cast and crew, including C3PO actor Anthony Daniels and former Ewok Warwick Davis.