"Things are rumbling, so I have a feeling that we will be in production sometime in the next six months."

Roberto Orci, who helped to write Abrams’ previous two Star Trek films, is in line to direct the as-yet untitled sequel, which is expected to once again star Quinto alongside Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana.

Orci has previously confirmed that the first draft of the script was completed in August, and Quinto’s comments tie in with those made by Simon Pegg (who plays engineer Scotty) earlier this month.

More like this

"We will start shooting Star Trek next year," he said in an interview with ComingSoon. “That is what I have been told.”

Advertisement

He added: "Please don't take this as Paramount's official line, but if we do make it next year and it goes by the usual standard of post-production, we should get it out for the 50th anniversary."