When is Star Trek: Section 31 set?
Michelle Yeoh is finally back as Emperor Philippa Georgiou.
Star Trek: Section 31 finally gives Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) the limelight, almost eight years since her debut in the franchise.
The character originated from contemporary Trek series Discovery, where she struck up a complex and meaningful relationship with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).
When we find Georgiou at the start of Star Trek: Section 31, however, her life looks rather different, with the Mirror Universe survivor putting space (literally) between herself and Starfleet after returning from the far future.
It's enough to make even a committed Trekkie confused, particularly as specific, in-depth story details for the Section 31 movie have been kept tightly under wraps so far.
Ahead of the film's debut on Paramount Plus, here's what we know about when Section 31 is set on the Star Trek timeline.
Paramount Plus is yet to confirm the specific year that Star Trek: Section 31 is set in, but the streaming movie takes place primarily in Star Trek's "lost era", which spans from 2293 to 2364.
The lost era refers to the in-universe time between Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, which has previously been explored retrospectively in a series of novels first published in the 2000s.
Star Trek: Section 31 will also include flashbacks to an as-yet-unknown earlier point in the timeline, with Miku Martineau set to portray a younger version of the character.
What to watch before Star Trek: Section 31
Star Trek: Section 31 takes place after Emperor Philippa Georgiou's appearances in Star Trek: Discovery, so ideally, some knowledge of her introductory storylines might be beneficial.
Georgiou first appeared in the season 1 premiere of Discovery and maintained a recurring role on the action-packed show until the end of season 3, when she emotionally parted ways with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).
In the time that has passed since we last saw her, we find that Georgiou has opened a nightclub outside of Starfleet jurisdiction – but when called upon by Section 31, she assists them in a dangerous investigation.
Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Section 31?
Yes! You can check out the trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 below.
Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream on Paramount Plus from Friday 24th January 2025.
