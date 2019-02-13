There are "dozens" of hidden Stan Lee cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A second, impossible-to-spot appearance from the Spider-Man co-creator has been revealed - but the film's producer Chris Miller says that's just the tip of the iceberg
It's no surprise that Stan Lee showed up in hit animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – after all, the late, great Marvel Comics creative has made sneaky appearances in every one of Marvel's movies so far (and reportedly filmed more for future releases before passing away last year).
Lee had a major animated role in Spider-Verse, as a costume shop owner who sells fledgling Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) his first Spidey suit.
But as fans get excited by the news that Lee also makes a second, harder to spot, appearance in the movie, producer Chris Miller has news for them – there are literally "dozens" of Stan Lee cameos littered throughout the Spider-Verse...
After Nick Kondo, one of the film's animators, drew our attention to this near-impossible to spot cameo in the window of a speeding train, Miller responded with the following revelation...
"To all those who got excited about the SpiderVerse hidden 2nd Stan Lee cameo on the train," tweeted Miller, "Stan is all over the movie, dozens of times."
And to prove his point, he shared another Lee appearance...
But what about the others? No doubt some die-hard fans will be eagerly awaiting the digital and Blu-ray release of Spider-Verse, and setting a side a weekend alone with their thumbs hovering over the pause button...
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out in UK cinemas NOW