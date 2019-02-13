But as fans get excited by the news that Lee also makes a second, harder to spot, appearance in the movie, producer Chris Miller has news for them – there are literally "dozens" of Stan Lee cameos littered throughout the Spider-Verse...

After Nick Kondo, one of the film's animators, drew our attention to this near-impossible to spot cameo in the window of a speeding train, Miller responded with the following revelation...

"To all those who got excited about the SpiderVerse hidden 2nd Stan Lee cameo on the train," tweeted Miller, "Stan is all over the movie, dozens of times."

And to prove his point, he shared another Lee appearance...

But what about the others? No doubt some die-hard fans will be eagerly awaiting the digital and Blu-ray release of Spider-Verse, and setting a side a weekend alone with their thumbs hovering over the pause button...

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out in UK cinemas NOW