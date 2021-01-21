Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Snowpiercer full release schedule – each episode’s Netflix release date

Snowpiercer full release schedule – each episode’s Netflix release date

Here's when you can watch the next episode of Snowpiercer on Netflix.

Snowpiercer2

Published:

It’s been less than a year since the first season of Snowpiercer aired, but the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series is already returning to Netflix for its second run – with none other than Sean Bean joining the cast.

Advertisement

As with the first season, the 10 episodes will not all be arriving at once – so unlike most shows on the streamer, it won’t be possible to binge the entire season all in one go, at least not until all the episodes have dropped.

Read below for the full schedule and when to expect new episodes.

When are new episodes of Snowpiercer available on Netflix?

The first episode, titled The Time of Two Engines, will be made available on Tuesday 26th January, the day after its US debut.

One new episode will then debut on a weekly basis from that point onwards, arriving on the platform every Tuesday until the finale, which is currently expected to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 30th March.

The reason for the weekly schedule concerns the programme’s broadcast schedule in the US. Across the Atlantic, the show is not airing on Netflix but on subscription television network TNT, with episodes broadcast every Monday – so we’ll be getting the episodes just one day after their American premieres.

Snowpiercer episode release schedule

Want a more in-depth Snowpiercer release schedule? We have you covered:

Snowpiercer episode 1, The Time of Two Engines: Tuesday, 26th January 2021

Snowpiercer episode 2, Smoulder to Life: Tuesday, 2nd February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 3, A Great Odyssey: Tuesday, 9th February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 4, A Single Trade: Tuesday, 16th February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 5: Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 6: Tuesday, 2nd March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 7: Tuesday, 9th March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 8: Tuesday, 16th March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 9: Tuesday, 23rd March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 10: Tuesday, 30th March 2021

What time will Snowpiercer episodes be released on Netflix?

An official time has not been given – but normally new episodes are added to Netflix at or before 8am, so expect a similar schedule when it comes to Snowpiercer.

Advertisement

Snowpiercer season 2 gets underway Tuesday 26th January 2021 on Netflix UK. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Snowpiercer (Netflix)

Snowpiercer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Snowpiercer TV series

Patrick Cremona Netflix series Snowpiercer is an unfocused adaptation that fails to stay on track

Snowpiercer - Netflix

When is Snowpiercer season 2 released on Netflix? What will happen?

The Dig, Netflix

Netflix release dates 2021 – top picks for next year and what’s coming up

The Dig

What’s new on Netflix UK in January 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up