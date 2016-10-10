SNL just solved a massive Stranger Things mystery
Where the hell were Lucas's parents the whole time?
Stranger Things got the SNL treatment this weekend, and one of the show's greatest mysteries was solved in the process.
No, not whether Eleven has died or what actually happened to Will in the Upside Down, but: where were Lucas's parents the whole way through?
In this spoof episode, the kids are shown hunting for Will when up pop Mama and Papa Lucas, played by Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson. They inform their son that, as a black kid in America, he doesn't need to go hunting for monsters – they'll find him easily.
It's all pretty funny – including a part where the parents freak out at the arrival of Chief Hopper – but addresses some important social issues at the same time. Watch the scene below: