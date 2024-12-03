When asked about the Easter eggs and references in the show, Ford said: "I mean, the fun is finding them, so I think maybe all I'll say is there's more references to The Ewok Adventures than you might think at first. Just in a practical way, in a way like, 'Of course they would also have that.'"

When asked about what might be the most unexpected reference for fans, Ford said, "Probably the hologram?", to which Watts agreed - so fans should keep their eyes peeled.

(L-R) KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. LucasFilm

Ford continued: "But I don't know, I mean, for us it was like a combination of, there have been so many amazing Disney Plus series, so they've been pulling amazing references already. Like, they already got to use an AT-ST. So what are we going to use?

"And so we kind of embraced that, because part of the idea of the show was that it's a little bit, instead of the highs and lows of the Star Wars world, it starts in kind of the middle. And it's just kind of the mundane world of Star Wars, which is still so fascinating because it's Star Wars. So there's references to, like, Star Tours, things like that, that we love."

Skeleton Crew has been described as a coming-of-age story, and it follows four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their home planet, and end up going on an adventure to get back home when they get lost in the galaxy.

The series stars Jude Law as a mysterious character called Jod Na Nawood, while child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Ryan Kiera Armstrong round out the central cast.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Tuesday 3rd December at 2am GMT. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

