Heavily inspired by The Goonies, the series shows more daily life in the Star Wars universe than we've seen before.

When is Skeleton Crew set in the Star Wars universe?

Skeleton Crew is set in the New Republic era, generally at the same time as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, and after the events of Return of the Jedi.

This is at a time when the Galactic Empire has been defeated and the Rebellion has tried to instal a new government – but it's very new and there are obstacles to overcome.

Below, we've ordered the recent Star Wars shows on Disney Plus in terms of franchise chronology, including some of the mainline films as reference points.

Here is Skeleton Crew on the Star Wars timeline:

22-19 BBY: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 19 BBY: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith 19 BBY: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch 9 BBY: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi 5 BBY: Andor

Andor 5-0 BBY: Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels 0 BBY: Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode IV: A New Hope 3 ABY: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back 4 ABY: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 9-11 ABY: The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian 9 ABY: The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett 9 ABY: Skeleton Crew

11 ABY: Ahsoka

34 ABY: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Where is Skeleton Crew set?

While Skeleton Crew is set to take us across the galaxy, the first episodes are set on the kids' home world of At Attin.

It's an unexplored planet thus far – but could become very important in the Star Wars canon. Watch this space!

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will now premiere on Tuesday 3rd December at 2am GMT. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

