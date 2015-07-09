The new Lego Dimensions: Doctor Who trailer not only gives us a glimpse of every single incarnation of the Time Lord in block form, it also provides a hint at what they might look like when the long-awaited official Doctor Who Lego characters finally arrive. The practicalities of animating the Doctors and moulding them into plastic could be a bit different of course, but if Lego and the BBC can get anywhere close to these awesome designs, they'll be on to a winner...

[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/every-doctor-from-lego-dimensions-doctor-who' /]