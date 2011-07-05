Last time we saw Torchwood it was a high-profile, week-long epic on BBC1 - and creator Russell T Davies tells Radio Times he had expected it to fail. "I thought it would die a death on BBC1 and I'd prepared Children of Earth to be the end of Torchwood."

Advertisement

But the famously ebullient writer always doubted Torchwood. "I was proud of it but it's an odd show - a Welsh spin-off of Doctor Who that took some bold, camp characters and fused them with a dark, realistic plot. It could've been a dog's dinner but somehow it worked."