Russell T Davies: "I thought Torchwood would die a death"
Torchwood creator tells Radio Times that the show's success was a surprise
Last time we saw Torchwood it was a high-profile, week-long epic on BBC1 - and creator Russell T Davies tells Radio Times he had expected it to fail. "I thought it would die a death on BBC1 and I'd prepared Children of Earth to be the end of Torchwood."
But the famously ebullient writer always doubted Torchwood. "I was proud of it but it's an odd show - a Welsh spin-off of Doctor Who that took some bold, camp characters and fused them with a dark, realistic plot. It could've been a dog's dinner but somehow it worked."
Torchwood: Miracle Day is again on BBC1 but this time in a ten-part epic co-produced by US cable channel Starz. If Davies is worried about how this version will fare, he's not saying - though he is saying adamantly that this isn't the start of further US deals. "No one at BBC Worldwide is looking at an American version of Doctor Who," he insists. "I know everyone thinks we have secret plans."