Rather than being a straight-forward adaptation of the early games, as we saw late last year with feature film Welcome to Raccoon City, this is an all-new original story with only one established character crossing over.

The terrifying world of the Resident Evil video games is once again being adapted for the screen, although Netflix 's new series makes some considerable changes to the source material.

John Wick and The Wire actor Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker, a sinister villain who has appeared throughout the Resident Evil franchise, but has been reimagined here as a loving father to two daughters, Jade and Billie.

Of the two, Jade has the most prominent role in the series, appearing across two timelines played by both Charlie's Angels star Ella Balinska and Artemis Fowl's Tamara Smart.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix's Resident Evil cast.

Resident Evil series cast: Full list of characters in Netflix thriller

Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker

Netflix

Who is Albert Wesker? A prominent figure from the video game series, Albert Wesker is a virologist working for the Umbrella Corporation. He has been developing a revolutionary new pill nicknamed 'Joy', which is designed to treat severe depression and other mental health conditions. While the potential benefits of the drug are huge, it does have an unfortunate side effect of turning people into ravenous, flesh-eating monsters when taken in high doses. Nevertheless, the company is keen to rush it to market, prompting Albert to relocate to New Raccoon City, South Africa with his two daughters and attempt to iron out the fatal flaw.

What else has Lance Reddick been in? Among his acting credits are major roles in several hit television shows including The Wire, Fringe and Prime Video's Bosch. Meanwhile, on the big screen, he is known for his role as concierge Charon in the John Wick franchise

Ella Balinska plays Jade Wesker

Netflix

Who is Jade Wesker? Jade is Albert's daughter. In the year 2036, she is one of the remaining survivors of a zombie apocalypse which has ravaged the entire planet. It's her mission to understand the behaviour of the shambling monsters in the hope that they could one day be controlled, tamed or even cured.

What else has Ella Balinska been in? Balinska made her debut in 2019's Charlie's Angels reboot, where she appeared opposite Spencer's Kristen Stewart and Aladdin's Naomi Scott.

Tamara Smart plays young Jade

Netflix/ YouTube

Who is Jade? In the year 2022, Jade is attending high school in New Raccoon City with her sister, Billie. She has recently moved from the United States to South Africa and isn't thrilled about the idea of starting from scratch in an unfamiliar place.

What else has Tamara Smart been in? Smart broke through in the cast of children's fantasy series The Worst Witch, which led to further roles in Disney Plus adaptation Artemis Fowl and Netflix film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting.

Siena Agudong plays Billie Wesker

Netflix

Who is Billie Wesker? Billie is Albert's other daughter. She has a close bond with her sister, Jade, although moving to New Raccoon City does place a strain on their relationship as she has trouble fitting in at school. Billie is also a passionate vegan, who is furious when she gets wind that Umbrella could be conducting tests on animals.

What else has Siena Agudong been in? Agudong has made a name for herself in American children's entertainment, with roles in Nickelodeon comedies Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Star Falls, as well as the Disney Channel movie Upside-Down Magic. She also played the title role in the short-lived Netflix series No Good Nick. Last year, she made a brief cameo appearance in F9: The Fast Saga, where she portrayed a young Mia Toretto.

Paola Nuñez plays Evelyn Marcus

Netflix

Who is Evelyn Marcus? Evelyn is the newly appointed CEO of the Umbrella Corporation, having inherited the company from her late father and founder, James. She has a long-standing working relationship with Albert Wesker, but they frequently disagree on key issues. In 2022, she's pushing for an urgent launch of the potential miracle drug Joy, but Wesker insists that it is not ready to go to market yet.

What else has Paola Nuñez been in? Nuñez has starred in several films and television shows produced in her home country of Mexico, including long-standing roles in a number of telenovelas (Spanish-language soap operas). More recently, she appeared opposite Pierce Brosnan in the Western drama The Son, as well as bagging a role in season 2 of The Purge's TV spin-off. On the big screen, you may recognise Nuñez from her main role in Will Smith's action flick Bad Boys for Life.

Turlough Convery plays Richard Baxter

Netflix

Who is Richard Baxter? Baxter is an employee of the Umbrella Corporation. In the year 2036, he is tasked with tracking down Jade Wesker and is willing to go to extreme lengths to do so.

What else has Turlough Convery been in? Convery has appeared in several British television shows including My Mad Fat Diary, Poldark, Killing Eve, Anne Boleyn and Sanditon. His film projects include the horror flick Saint Maud and Kenneth Branagh's recent Oscar winner Belfast.

Connor Gosatti plays Simon

Netflix

Who is Simon? Simon is a student at New Raccoon City's high school, who becomes acquainted with Jade Wesker.

What else has Connor Gosatti been in? This is Gosatti's first major screen role.

Resident Evil is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 14th July 2022.

