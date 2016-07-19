Pearl Mackie is getting us all excited about the next series of Doctor Who
The new companion tweeted about the “excellent scripts” and “wonderful cast” we could expect
Tuesday, 19 July 2016
It may be months until we get another episode of Doctor Who this Christmas and nearly a year before we’ll see a new series, but new companion Pearl Mackie is keen to keep our spirits up based on her latest update.
Tweeting shortly after a read-through of the second part of the series (they’re flying through filming, aren’t they?), Mackie made it sound like this is a series worth waiting for, so we’ll try to be a bit more patient in future.
With that said, if the Doctor fancied picking us in in the Tardis and flying us to Spring 2017, we wouldn’t say no…
Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas and for a full series in 2017
